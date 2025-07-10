Extreme heat and drought are Switzerland’s top climate change risks
This content was published on
1 minute
I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions.
Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.
My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles.
I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo.ch in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.
Swiss authorities have identified dozens of climate-related risks in the coming decades. Swissinfo looks at the top threats – all heat and drought related according to a recent report by the Federal Office for the Environment. In the next 30 years, Swiss heatwaves will more frequent and get more extreme, resulting in hotter cities, economic stress from water shortages, and more destructive weather events. Adapting will require global cooperation and smart investments.
>>Read this related article on why Switzerland is particularly affected by climate change and rising temperatures.
More
More
Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world
This content was published on
Switzerland is particularly affected by climate change, with temperatures rising faster than in most other countries.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.