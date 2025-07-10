The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Extreme heat and drought are Switzerland’s top climate change risks

Swiss authorities have identified dozens of climate-related risks in the coming decades. Swissinfo looks at the top threats – all heat and drought related according to a recent report by the Federal Office for the Environment. In the next 30 years, Swiss heatwaves will more frequent and get more extreme, resulting in hotter cities, economic stress from water shortages, and more destructive weather events. Adapting will require global cooperation and smart investments.

>>Read this related article on why Switzerland is particularly affected by climate change and rising temperatures.

