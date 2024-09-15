Transplantation reduces healthcare costs, says Swisstransplant

Around two-thirds of patients on a waiting list for organ donation need a new kidney, says Swisstransplant. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Transplantation not only improves quality of life, but it also saves money, said Swisstransplant on Saturday, National Organ Donation Day. Kidney transplants are particularly concerned.

3 minutes

RTS

“Renal transplants in particular offer significant savings for the health insurance system, particularly given the tight financial situation of the healthcare system,” said Franz Immer, director of Swisstransplant, on Swiss public television RTS.

Of the 2,225 patients on the waiting list for an organ donation in 2023, around two-thirds, or 1,490 people, were waiting for a kidney donation, said Swisstransplant in a press release. Kidney failure therefore places a heavy burden on the healthcare system.

People suffering from kidney failure generally require blood purification. These dialyses are carried out around three times a week for four hours, mostly in hospital.

“In principle, a year’s dialysis costs CHF 100,000 [$118,000],” explained Immer. “A kidney transplant, on the other hand, costs CHF60,000, and the kidney functions for an average of 18 to 20 years.”

Improving quality of life

Transplantation also improves patients’ quality of life, adds the director of Swisstransplant. The frequency of dialysis generally prevents them from going to work, and kidney failure leads to “great fatigue, pain and other drastic restrictions, particularly in terms of diet”, said the press release.

Immer believes that the number of organ donations will increase with the introduction of presumed consent in the broad sense, which should come into force in 2026.

In the meantime, Swisstransplant recommends that everyone make their decision known to those close to them and record it, for example on a donor card or in advance directives issued by the Swiss Medical Association.

Translated from French by DeepL/gw

