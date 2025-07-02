The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Janssen vaccine maker considers closing Bern factory

Vaccine developer Janssen is considering closing its factory in the Swiss capital Bern. On Tuesday it opened a consultation procedure with employees to find alternatives. Up to 300 employees could be affected by a plant closure.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The subsidiary of US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday that it was considering closing the Bern plant for two reasons. Firstly, a new vaccine designed to prevent colibacillus infections is not as effective as hoped.

Secondly, the production of lentiviral vectors will soon cease in Bern. The global company Johnson & Johnson is about to inaugurate a new, much larger plant in the Netherlands, according to a press release.

The factory that houses Janssen’s operations in Bern has a long history. It was founded in 1898 as the Swiss Institute of Serotherapy and Vaccination.

