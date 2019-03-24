This content was published on March 24, 2019 12:31 PM

Switzerland witnesses approximately 20 avalanche-related fatalities per year. (Keystone)

Four people are missing after being buried by an avalanche in southern Switzerland, near the borders of France and Italy.

Local police said on Sunday that the four were hit by the avalanche near Bovernier in the Swiss canton of Valais.

Rescue teams are currently on site, according to Switzerland's Keystone-SDA news agency.

"I'm just getting on the field,” Stève Léger, spokesman for the cantonal police in Valais, told reporters.

He had no information on the seriousness of the victims’ condition.

Valais is home to Switzerland's iconic Matterhon mountain and upscale Alpine resorts.



