Out to eat again – with caution
After weeks of closure, Swiss restaurants, pubs and cafés have been open again since May 11. But the situation is not quite back to normal. For now, the number of clients allowed per establishment is limited and social distancing rules must be respected. The Federal Council (government) may announce a further relaxation of measures in the coming weeks.
This article was automatically imported from our old content management system. If you see any display errors, please let us know: community-feedback@swissinfo.ch
Join the conversation!