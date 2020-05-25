Out to eat again – with caution

An empty terrace in Lausanne during the Covid-19 crisis (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone) Jean-christophe Bott/Keystone

In many restaurants, such as this one in canton Lucerne, the waitstaff now wear masks to protect themselves and guests. (Urs Flüeler/Keystone) Urs Flüeler/Keystone

Workers mount a Plexiglas barrier at a restaurant in Bern (Anthony Anex/Keystone) Anthony Anex/Keystone

Mexican Corona beer still has fans (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone) Georgios Kefalas/Keystone

A waitress lighting a fondue pot at a restaurant in Lausanne (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone) Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone

Visitors remain a rare sight at the central Swiss tourist resort of Engelberg (Urs Flüeler/Keystone) Urs Flüeler/Keystone

Service in the time of Coronavirus in Lausanne (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone) Jean-christophe Bott/Keystone

Plastic partition walls at a restaurant in Bern (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone) Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

A masked waiter working at a brasserie in Lausanne (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone) Jean-christophe Bott/Keystone

Swiss Chef Philippe Chevrier installs markings on the floor at the entrance of his restaurant in Satigny near Geneva (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone) Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone

Waiters wearing protective face masks prepare the dining room at a restaurant in Satigny near Geneva (Salvatore di Nolfi/Keystone) Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone

For the time being, no more than four guests are allowed per table (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone) Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone

Protection measures are in place everywhere, including in mountain regions such as the Vallée de Joux in canton Vaud (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone) Jean-christophe Bott/Keystone

After weeks of closure, Swiss restaurants, pubs and cafés have been open again since May 11. But the situation is not quite back to normal. For now, the number of clients allowed per establishment is limited and social distancing rules must be respected. The Federal Council (government) may announce a further relaxation of measures in the coming weeks.

Thomas Kern More Olivier Pauchard (Text) and Thomas Kern (Photo Editing)

