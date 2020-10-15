Dramatic photos show glacial retreat

Climate change has led to a marked retreat of most of the world’s glaciers. It’s feared that the Swiss glaciers could disappear altogether by the end of the century.

This content was published on October 15, 2020 - 15:47

Why does this matter? Glaciers act as reservoirs, contributing water to the ecosystem throughout the dry months, keeping plants and animals alive.The run off from glaciers also keeps downstream temperatures cool, which is vital for many aquatic animals.

Alarmed by the situation, Swiss photographer, Fabian Oefner, set out to convey the urgency of the problem in a visual way. He programmed a drone using data supplied by the Swiss federal institute of technology ETH Zurich, and set it on a course to map out how Swiss glaciers have retreated over the past 140 years.

Swiss public television, SRF, caught up with the photographer, who now lives in New York, during his holidays in Switzerland.