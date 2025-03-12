Why melting glaciers affect us all

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

Glaciers in the Alps and around the world are retreating faster and faster. The consequences of melting glaciers are being felt not only in Switzerland, but all over the planet. The UN International Year for the Preservation of Glaciers aims to raise awareness of the critical role of these “reservoirs of fresh water”.

That glaciers are melting is nothing new: since 1850, the volume of Alpine glaciers has decreased by about 60%. What is surprising, however, is the rate at which the Alpine “giants” and glaciers in all regions of the planet are shrinking.

“The retreat of glaciers is accelerating,” says Daniel Farinotti, a glaciologist at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and member of the steering committee of GLAMOSExternal link, the Swiss glacier monitoring network.

2025 is the International Year for the Preservation of Glaciers, a UN initiative to promote concrete actions to slow the melting of ice.

How have glaciers in the Swiss Alps evolved?

A study External linkpublished in 2022 concludes that Swiss glaciers lost half their volume between 1931 and 2016 and a further 12% between 2016 and 2021.

>> See how the Gorner glacier in Valais was transformed between 1930 and 2022:

External Content

In the hydrological year 2023-2024, 2.5% of the glacial mass was lost. Despite the snowy winter, Alpine glaciers retreated at an above-average rate over the past decade, according to the Swiss Academy of Natural Sciences. The warm weather in July and August and the arrival of Saharan dust were especially responsible for the melting.

Since the pre-industrial era, the temperature in Switzerland has risen by more than 2°C, twice the world average. At this rate, half of the approximately 1,500 Alpine glaciers – including the majestic Aletsch Glacier, a UNESCO World Heritage Site – will disappear by 2050. And if nothing is done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, all glaciers in Switzerland and Europe could melt almost completely by the end of the century.

External Content

More

More ‘It’s sad waving goodbye to a dying glacier’ This content was published on Switzerland’s glaciers are melting at a faster rate than ever before, losing 10% of their volume in the last two years. Read more: ‘It’s sad waving goodbye to a dying glacier’

Following the record high temperatures, even at high altitudes, objects and human remains have emerged more frequently in the Alps. In 2022, the wreckage of a plane trapped in the ice for over 50 years was found. These discoveries are set to increase in the coming years, according to Robert Bolognesi, a snow scientist and director of Meteorisk.

More

More More human remains and objects emerge as glaciers retreat This content was published on Switzerland’s melting glaciers have revealed more unexpected, macabre secrets this summer: human remains and plane wreckage trapped in the ice. Read more: More human remains and objects emerge as glaciers retreat

The melting of glaciers caused by global warming releases largely unknown bacteria and viruses into the environment. These microorganisms could help us tackle some major global problems, from plastic pollution to antibiotic resistance.

A research team is studying them for the first time in Swiss glaciers, as our report on the Rhone glacier explains:

More

More Secrets revealed by melting Swiss glaciers could eat plastic and cure disease This content was published on Melting glaciers release largely unknown bacteria and viruses. These microorganisms could help us tackle some major global problems, from plastic pollution to antibiotic resistance. Read more: Secrets revealed by melting Swiss glaciers could eat plastic and cure disease

What is the situation of the planet’s glaciers?

Glaciers are retreating not only in the Alps. Almost all glaciers worldwide are becoming thinner and losing mass faster and faster.

Between 2000 and 2023, glaciers worldwide (excluding continental glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica) lost more than 5% of their mass, according to a study External linkcoordinated by the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS) and published in February 2024.

Glaciers in Switzerland and the European Alps have been hardest hit: they have lost 39% of their mass since 2000. Glaciers in the Caucasus, North Asia and the United States have also suffered major losses. Melting has not spared glaciers in the polar regions either.

High temperatures accelerated the melting of ice even in regions where glaciers had been inexplicably stable or slightly increasing. A unique phenomenon known as the “Pamir-Karakorum anomaly” and on which a Swiss project wants to shed light.

More

More Swiss researchers want to unravel the mystery of the Pamir glaciers This content was published on Some glaciers in Central Asia appear to be unaffected by global warming. A Swiss project is investigating why. Read more: Swiss researchers want to unravel the mystery of the Pamir glaciers

How are glaciers monitored?

Switzerland plays a central role in global glacier monitoring.

Since 1986, the WGMS, based at the University of Zurich, has been gathering data on mass changes of a set of reference glaciersExternal link, for which there have been continuous measurements for more than 30 years. These glaciers represent different geographical regions and climatic conditions across the planet.

The monitoring service also collects information on a second set of glaciersExternal link. In total, it looks at more than 130 glaciers in some 30 countries, including about 20 in Switzerland.

What are the consequences of melting glaciers?

Glaciers provide fresh water to more than two billion people. They shape the landscape and contribute to the cultural identity of mountainous countries such as Switzerland or Bolivia. For science, they represent an invaluable source of data on climate evolution.

Their retreat caused by global warming threatens the water supply of downstream communities, particularly in Asia and Latin America, and has negative repercussions for agriculture and hydropower production. Melting glaciers increase the risk of landslides and floods and contribute to sea level rise.

More

More Melting Swiss glaciers to fuel conflicts over water This content was published on Switzerland’s melting glaciers are set to affect the agriculture sector, hydropower production and transport on Europe’s main waterways. Read more: Melting Swiss glaciers to fuel conflicts over water

In Switzerland, the melting of Alpine glaciers leads to an increased risk of natural disasters such as floods, debris flows and landslides. The lakes that form inside glaciers risk suddenly spilling downhill, wiping out villages and infrastructure. And with the thinning of the ice and the permafrost layer, the mountains are becoming less stable.

More

More Melting permafrost threatens mountain regions. What can be done? This content was published on From unstable slopes to rock falls, the thawing of permafrost will have many consequences for mountain regions, including the Swiss Alps. Read more: Melting permafrost threatens mountain regions. What can be done?

In Switzerland, glaciers that are considered to be dangerous are constantly monitored. In addition to helicopter flyovers and field inspections, researchers use the latest technology. High-resolution cameras, radar, acoustic sensors, ice vibration detectors and satellite images make it possible to record every tiny movement.

More

More Switzerland’s dangerous glaciers under close surveillance This content was published on Sixty glaciers in Switzerland could threaten inhabited areas, roads and railways. Read more: Switzerland’s dangerous glaciers under close surveillance

With the melting of glaciers, Switzerland is also losing a major water reserve, estimated to contain enough drinking water for the Swiss population for 60 years.

Of course, Switzerland will continue to have enough water, even if its population rises from the current 8.5 million to ten million in 2050. However, the country is not sheltered from water shortages locally and at certain times of the year.

More

More Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor droughts This content was published on Droughts are set to become increasingly frequent as well as last longer in Switzerland. How can they be predicted? Read more: Why water-rich Switzerland needs to monitor droughts

The creation of multipurpose storage basins in the mountains, in areas free from ice, could offer new opportunities for hydroelectric production and agriculture. According to a scenario drawn up by the ETH and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research, the complete melting of the glaciers could generate 683 new lakes in the Alps.

In Valais, a project, unique in Switzerland, plans to collect and store snowmelt water in an existing reservoir. The water would then be used during the summer to irrigate vineyards and fields.

More

More A Swiss wine village experiments with solutions to water scarcity This content was published on Salgesch relies on technology to reduce the amount of water it needs for irrigation. This project could inspire other drought-prone regions. Read more: A Swiss wine village experiments with solutions to water scarcity

The situation in Europe could be more problematic, especially in regions located hundreds of kilometres from the Alps. Due to the lower contribution of melting snow and glaciers, the flow of large European rivers – the Rhône, Rhine, Danube and Po – could decrease considerably in the summer months. The following article illustrates how to reconcile divergent needs to avoid conflicts around water use.

More

More How to prevent conflicts over water in the middle of Europe This content was published on Switzerland wants more water to produce electricity. France and Italy need it for agriculture. How can different needs be reconciled? Read more: How to prevent conflicts over water in the middle of Europe

How to preserve alpine glaciers?

To preserve this heritage of national importance that has helped make Switzerland known worldwide, scientists have undertaken a race against time. On the Morteratsch glacier in canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland, a project has been launched to protect the glacier with artificial snow; a system that, if successful, can also be used in the Himalayas and the Andes.

More

More Glaciers and the changing landscape in the Alps This content was published on The Swiss are going to enormous lengths to protect their shrinking glaciers from further erosion. Read more: Glaciers and the changing landscape in the Alps

In order to slow down the melting of the ice, geotextile sheets are also increasingly used in the Alps. Placed on the glacier, they reflect sunlight and help preserve the snow and ice below. While they can be effective and profitable locally, their wider use is neither feasible nor cost-effective, according to a Swiss study published in 2021.

But science won’t be able to do anything if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise. In June 2023, the Swiss voters accepted the new climate law that makes it binding to achieve climate neutrality and thus a net zero emissions, by 2050.

Only the end of the era of fossil fuels will make it possible to preserve at least part of the Alpine glaciers, according to Johannes ‘Hans’ Oerlemans, one of the world’s most influential climate researchers.

More

More ‘The only way to save glaciers is to stop global warming’ This content was published on Balzan Prize winner Johannes Oerlemans talks about the most important discoveries of his career and his attempt to preserve a glacier in Switzerland. Read more: ‘The only way to save glaciers is to stop global warming’