Empowering linguistic diversity in newsrooms

SWI swissinfo.ch is a team of journalists producing content in ten languages for an international audience. This multilingual work environment is inspiring and enriching but also comes with its special challenges. Take a look behind the scenes in our video and hear directly from our staff members about how they work.

This content was published on January 30, 2022 - 09:00

Michele Andina A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. More from this author | Multimedia Reto Gysi von Wartburg

Has been a member of the editorial board of swissinfo.ch since 2015. Previously (2006-2015) he headed the Retail Banking section for the Zurich investors’ newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. Graduated in New Media Journalism (Master of Arts, 2014, University of Leipzig) and economics (bachelor’s degree, 1999, University of Bern). More from this author | Editorial Board

The employees of SWI swissinfo.ch come from many parts of the world. Around 15 languages are spoken across our departments. Our journalists' perspectives and cultural backgrounds are correspondingly diverse. This opens up new opportunities when researching and monitoring the important issues and debates around the world.

SWI swissinfo.ch benefits from this diversity not just in the production of content but also in making it accessible in other languages. Not all stories can simply be translated and often require careful adaptation and editing keeping the cultural codes of the different target audiences in mind. Most articles are not published in all ten languages. Instead, our journalists choose and adapt content that is relevant to their target audience and region.