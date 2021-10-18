Geneva Internationals: When people at CERN, not particles, collide

Meet Oday, a computer scientist who brings together researchers, the industry, and the society to work on quantum computers. Even artists can contribute to the development of quantum technology, says Oday.

This content was published on October 18, 2021 - 08:23

Katharina Wecker

Oday Darwich works at the innovation hub at CERN. The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) is famous for the Large Hadron Collider, the world’s biggest and highest-energy particle collider. But Oday and his team at the innovation hub don’t collide particles, they collide people instead. This is how he describes his job. He invites artists, quantum experts, game developers and philosophers to imagine the future of quantum technologies. It’s important to not only include scientists and the industry in the development of quantum computers but also the general public, says Oday.

Geneva hosts a vast variety of international organisations like CERN but also the UN’s European headquarters and World Health Organization. Switzerland’s second biggest city is home to about 750 non-governmental organisations and 177 diplomatic missions. More than 32,000 people from around the world work at these organisations. In our series “Geneva Internationals” we portray some of these people.



