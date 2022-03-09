Inside Geneva: War in Ukraine

This content was published on March 9, 2022 - 11:58

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine – what happens next? ‘Inside Geneva’ tries to see through the fog of war.

“If Russia tries to occupy all of Ukraine, that’s going to end up in a total disaster, and an ongoing civil conflict for years on end. If they divide the country, that’s just going to breed new conflict,” says Jussi Hanhimäki, professor of international history and politics at the Graduate Institute Geneva (IHEID).

Can human rights be protected?

“If this moves to some form of occupation, we will certainly see torture, disappearances, arbitrary arrests,” says Gerald Staberock, secretary general of the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT).

Can the United Nations do anything to help?

“The Human Rights Council in Geneva will do an inquiry. The International Criminal Court will investigate alleged war crimes, so I think the UN is reacting the best it can,” says analyst Daniel Warner.