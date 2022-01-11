Internet campaigner fights for more data awareness

Nikki Böhler is a young Swiss internet campaigner who is part of a growing community seeking to shape the digital transformation of society.

The 29-year-old wants people to become more aware of the importance of their personal online data and of the traces they leave behind on the internet.

But she also wants to improve data transparency so that existing, anonymised data can be used for the common good.

Her video portrait is the first in the “Digital offensive” series by Swiss public television SRF. It looks at the work of five young people trying to make a difference in the digital world. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)