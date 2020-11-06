Swiss abroad express worries over US election divisions
Americans in Switzerland and dual-citizens in the US are still waiting to find out who their next president will be. Some of our followers have shared their experience of the election with us and expressed their concerns about the deep polarisation in the American society.
