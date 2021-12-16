Swiss ski maker adapts to global disruption

Swiss ski maker Stöckli scrambled to have all its products ready for the winter season. This year there will be enough of them on the shelves, but the production process had to be rearranged several times.

This content was published on December 16, 2021 - 14:02

Céline Stegmüller

Skis are made of several layers, each out of a different material, of which some can't be sourced locally. The global pandemic that hit worldwide supply chains had an impact on manufacturing processes in Switzerland too. In Lucerne, where Stöckli skis are made, the production had to be replanned to do with the delayed deliveries.

As fewer skis were sold last year, and prices had already been fixed before the supply chain disruptions, clients won't feel the impact of the rearrangement this season.