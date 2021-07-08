Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The cocoa flavour kit

This content was published on July 8, 2021 - 15:25

Food researchers Irene Chetschik and Karin Chatelain at the ZHAW have identified the chemical compounds in cocoa that produce the taste of chocolate.

From this they have developed an aroma kit that can help professionals train their sensory skills.


