The cocoa flavour kit
- Deutsch Das Kakao Aroma-Kit (original)
- Português Kit de Sabores de Cacau
- 中文 可可香味集
- Français Le kit d’arômes de cacao
- Pусский Набор для ароматизации какао
- Italiano Il kit per l'aroma del cacao
Food researchers Irene Chetschik and Karin Chatelain at the ZHAW have identified the chemical compounds in cocoa that produce the taste of chocolate.
From this they have developed an aroma kit that can help professionals train their sensory skills.
