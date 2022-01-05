Voting rights: what must change for the visually impaired?
The Swiss democratic system struggles to include certain marginalised groups. The visually impaired can participate in votes and elections in Switzerland, but they need assistance from another person, which compromises the secrecy of the ballot.This content was published on January 5, 2022 - 17:00
Two visually impaired people explain what changes should take place.
