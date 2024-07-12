Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational companies

Swiss lingerie specialist strips garden furniture from product range

Calida sells garden furniture company Lafuma Mobilier
Calida sells garden furniture company Lafuma Mobilier Keystone-SDA

Swiss lingerie firm Calida is parting with the only remaining exotic product in its portfolio: the garden furniture business Lafuma Mobilier. The company is now concentrating solely on its core business of underwear and lingerie.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The French industrial giant Peugeot Frères has submitted a binding offer for Lafuma Mobilier, Calida announced on Friday. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2024. The Sursee-based company is not disclosing the sale price.

The French outdoor and garden furniture specialist reportedly operates in over 40 countries and employs around 300 people. Last year, it contributed €48.9 million to the Calida Group’s turnover. In addition, Lafuma Mobilier was considered very profitable, as Calida management has repeatedly emphasized in the past.

For the continuing operations, Calida now expects sales of CHF111 million for the first half of 2024. This is 5% less than in the previous year. The operating result is expected to be between CHF0 and -1 million – compared to CHF2 million in the same period last year.

Calida sees the sale as an “important step” in the strategic reorganization process initiated a year ago. It will allow the group to focus on operational excellence and the development of its lingerie and underwear brands Calida, Aubade and Cosabella, according to the statement.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

