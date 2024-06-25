Lufthansa Group to levy new environmental fee from 2025

Lufthansa Group to levy new environmental fee from 2025 Keystone-SDA

Flying will become even more expensive next year when the Lufthansa Group starts charging a new type of environmental fee for flights. The fee will also be introduced at SWISS and Edelweiss.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Lufthansa-Gruppe erhebt ab 2025 neue Umweltgebühr Original Read more: Lufthansa-Gruppe erhebt ab 2025 neue Umweltgebühr

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

The aim is to pass on some of the costs incurred by EU environmental regulations. This refers, for example, to the expanded, partly voluntary emissions trading or sustainably produced bio-kerosene (SAF), which must be blended according to EU regulations from next year. From 2025, 2% of aviation fuel must come from sustainable SAF kerosene.

The fee depends on the length of the flight and the booking class. It amounts to between €1 and €72. This was first reported by several media outlets. The Lufthansa Group charges the fee for take-offs of all its Group airlines in all 27 EU countries as well as in the UK, Norway and Switzerland.

The only exception is tickets on the eurowings.com platform. There, customers are only shown gross prices.

Airlines have already shown individual price components from time to time in the past. The best-known example is the kerosene surcharge, which has since been discontinued.

With the new environmental fee, it remains unclear what proportion of the additional regulatory costs passengers will have to bear. Individual payments to mitigate the climate impact of a flight remain possible.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe