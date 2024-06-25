Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational companies

Lufthansa Group to levy new environmental fee from 2025

Flying will become even more expensive next year when the Lufthansa Group starts charging a new type of environmental fee for flights. The fee will also be introduced at SWISS and Edelweiss.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The aim is to pass on some of the costs incurred by EU environmental regulations. This refers, for example, to the expanded, partly voluntary emissions trading or sustainably produced bio-kerosene (SAF), which must be blended according to EU regulations from next year. From 2025, 2% of aviation fuel must come from sustainable SAF kerosene.

The fee depends on the length of the flight and the booking class. It amounts to between €1 and €72. This was first reported by several media outlets. The Lufthansa Group charges the fee for take-offs of all its Group airlines in all 27 EU countries as well as in the UK, Norway and Switzerland.

The only exception is tickets on the eurowings.com platform. There, customers are only shown gross prices.

Airlines have already shown individual price components from time to time in the past. The best-known example is the kerosene surcharge, which has since been discontinued.

With the new environmental fee, it remains unclear what proportion of the additional regulatory costs passengers will have to bear. Individual payments to mitigate the climate impact of a flight remain possible.

