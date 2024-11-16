Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational companies

Chocoholics queue for Dubai chocolate in Zurich

People queue up in Kilchberg ZH for Dubai chocolate
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Demand for "Dubai chocolate" has also exploded in Switzerland: queues formed outside the Lindt chocolate factory in Kilchberg, canton Zurich, on Saturday morning. Food influencers have been raving about the chocolate with pistachio filling for months.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Only 500 of the coveted chocolate bars were sold in the Lindt Museum store for CHF14.95 ($16.80) each, with each bar numbered and bearing a certificate of authenticity. Those who arrived too late could at least console themselves with hot chocolate and pralines.

The chocolate, which is causing a stir on social media in particular, is filled with pistachio cream and kadayif, crispy pastry threads that are often used in oriental desserts.

More

Various food influencers on TikTok had discovered and popularised Dubai chocolate from other manufacturers. Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt jumped on the bandwagon and is now creating an even bigger rush with artificial shortages.

Up to CHF400 per bar

The launch of Lindt Dubai chocolate also caused a rush in German cities a few days ago. In Hamburg, for example, countless people stood in the cold half the night to get hold of one of the limited edition bars.

+ What’s so new about pink chocolate?

The bars are already being eagerly sold on online marketplaces for the equivalent of up to CHF400 per bar. However, the chocolate with the green filling is not only produced by Lindt. Numerous smaller chocolatiers have now developed their own interpretations.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

