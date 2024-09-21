Swiss food giant Nestlé’s shares drop to lowest level since early 2019

At around 4.45pm, Nestlé shares on the Swiss stock exchange had dropped by 3.2%, trading at just CHF82.64 ($97.22). The shares have been in a downward spiral since the beginning of the year, when they were still valued at around CHF100 in January.
The main trigger for Friday’s price slide was a pessimistic analyst report from UBS. The expert lowered both their profit forecasts and the price target for the shares, suggesting that the food company is likely to revise its 2024 forecasts downwards.
The abrupt replacement of Nestle SA’s chief executive officer was prompted by worries over the food and beverage company’s growth outlook, Nestlé Chair Paul Bulcke told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
A share trader told the news agency AWP on Friday afternoon that several analysts had recently made significant cuts to their estimates and share price targets. For example, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded their rating to “underweight” earlier this week. Additionally, another market observer noted that some “safe-haven” purchases of this defensive stock from the weekend are now being withdrawn.
