NATO allies at summit to unveil Ukraine ‘bridge to membership’

reuters_tickers

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – NATO allies at their summit in Washington next week will unveil a “bridge to membership” plan for Ukraine and announces steps to bolster Kyiv’s air defenses, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

“Allies will reaffirm that Ukraine’s future is in NATO, will make significant new announcements about how we’re increasing NATO’s military political and financial support for Ukraine. This is part of Ukraine’s bridge to NATO,” the official told reporters.