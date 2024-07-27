Olympics-Swimming-Peaty through to third final with top time

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

By Alan Baldwin

PARIS (Reuters) – Britain’s Adam Peaty powered up his bid for a third successive Olympic 100 metres breaststroke gold by leading the field into Sunday’s final.

The triple gold medallist, who could become the second male swimmer after American great Michael Phelps to win the same event at three Games in a row, had said he was just warming up after the heats. And he was true to his word.

He set a comparatively slow fastest time by his own standards of 58.86 seconds in the semi-finals — 0.07 quicker than China’s Qin Haiyang, with 2021 silver medallist Arno Kamminga third.

“Just getting out there, enjoying the crowd, a bit of adrenaline, and it’s put me in the best lane for the final, so we’ll see what we get there tomorrow,” said Peaty.

“I know I’ve been in this situation many times before, but again, it’s about enjoying it.

“I embrace the nerves, I love the nerves, but whatever the result tomorrow, I want to finish with a smile,” he added. “I know that I give my all, with no mistakes, and I think that I can do that.”

Peaty had clocked the second fastest time in the morning heats, a 59.18, behind Dutch rival Caspar Corbeau in 59.04.

The Briton swam 57.94 at the British championships in April and holds the world record of 56.88 set in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019 plus the Olympic record of 57.13 from Rio 2016.

Peaty, already the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title, said his opening swim had been “if anything, too relaxed in the sense of, you know, it doesn’t feel like we’re here at the moment but getting that swim done starts to wake up the mind.”

The 29-year-old, a talismanic figure for the British team at the last two Games and provider of a morale-boosting early gold, has reset his approach to the sport after overcoming issues with mental health and alcohol.

He missed the 2022 world championships with a fractured foot and took time out last year.

“I’m going to need all the shouting, all the cheering, all the prayers, and we’ll see what we get,” he said of Sunday’s final.