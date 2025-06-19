The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all stories of this topic
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Pharma supply chains

Swiss exports to the US plummeted in May

Swiss exports to the USA slump in May
Swiss exports to the USA slump in May Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss exports to the US plummeted in May
Listening: Swiss exports to the US plummeted in May

The Swiss export industry suffered another double-digit decline in May. Exports to the US collapsed.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Exports fell by a seasonally adjusted total of 13.6% (-10.2% in real terms) to CHF21.01 billion ($25.7 billion), as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) on Thursday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Exports to North America plummeted by 39.6%. This is the lowest figure recorded since the end of 2020, writes the FOCBS.

As recently as March, exports to the US had doubled and reached a record level. At the time, there was talk of anticipatory effects due to the expected Trump tariffs. Goods were shipped quickly before the feared tariff hammer took effect. By April, exports to the US had already fallen by around a third.

Exports to Europe also fell in May (-7.2%), while those to Asia increased slightly (+0.4%).

Almost all sectors affected

The decline in exports was widespread across all sectors. The chemical-pharmaceutical industry, which accounts for more than half of total Swiss exports, made a particularly large contribution (-19%). Meanwhile, exports stagnated in the hard-hit Swiss machinery and electronics industry.

Imports increased by 0.8% in May (real: +0.5%) to CHF19.02 billion. The export surplus thus shrank to CHF1.98 billion.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
46 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe

More

ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe

This content was published on Swiss universities have once again fallen slightly behind in international comparison. In the annual university rankings, they recorded slightly more losses than gains overall. However, three Swiss universities are among the 100 best in Europe.

Read more: ETH Zurich is still the best university in continental Europe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR