Philip Morris Beats Estimates on Surging Zyn Pouch Demand

(Bloomberg) — Philip Morris International Inc. reported better-than expected profit, as sales of Zyn nicotine pouches rose more than 25% last year.

The tobacco maker, which sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the US but is shifting toward smoke-free products, generated adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.55 in the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates.

Shares of Philip Morris rose more than 7% in premarket trading in New York, and are up 43% over the past 12 months.

The performance has been driven by the growing popularity of Zyn pouches, which contain nicotine but not tobacco and are taken orally by stuffing them under the upper or lower lip. Shipments reached almost 165 million cans in the key US market in the fourth quarter, up 42% compared with a year earlier.

Health concerns around tobacco are fueling demand, and the company was boosted by a decision this year by the US Food and Drug Administration to approve all Zyn pouches currently marketed in the country.

Philip Morris is building a new manufacturing facility in Colorado to meet demand for Zyn products, and expects US nicotine pouch shipments of between 780 million to 820 million cans next year, growth of between 34% and 41%.

Still, while Zyn products contain fewer of the particles and chemicals that have linked cigarettes to cancer and heart disease, their popularity has sparked fears that young people who have never smoked have become hooked on them.

The smoke-free business, which includes Zyn as well as IQOS heated tobacco sticks, currently accounts for 40% of its total net revenues.

