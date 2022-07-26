Inside Geneva: What do rights groups want from the UN?

By the end of this month, the UN will have a new human rights chief. It’s sometimes called the UN’s toughest job. Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes talks exclusively to the leaders of the world’s top human rights groups, and asks them how they see the job.

"The High Commissioner has no aid budget, they have no army, they have no way to influence anybody, other than through their public reporting and their public voice", says Ken Roth, Executive Director, Human Rights Watch.



What’s the legacy of outgoing commissioner Michelle Bachelet?



Agnes Callamard, Secretary General, Amnesty International says that Bachelet "stood up to the United States on the issue of systemic racism, as she should have."



What about the controversial trip to China?



Ken Roth: "If you look at for example Madam Bachelet’s utter failure during her recent trip to Beijing, the blame really beings with Guterres."



What are the challenges for the new commissioner?



"If you cannot stand up to China, you may as well stop doing human rights work", says Agnes Callamard.

