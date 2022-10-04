More than half of young adults have a tertiary qualification

The increase in tertiary attainment has been especially strong among women Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

The proportion of 25- to 34-year-olds with a tertiary qualification has doubled in Switzerland within 20 years, according to a study. This development has been seen throughout the West, although not as strongly as in Switzerland.

The share of this age group with a tertiary qualification in Switzerland increased from 26% in 2000 to 52% in 2021, said the Education at a Glance studyExternal link published on Monday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). On average, the proportion in the 38 OECD countries and the seven partner countries was 27% in 2000 and 48% in 2021.

The increase in tertiary attainment was especially strong among women, the study found. “Women now make up a clear majority of young adults with a bachelor’s master’s or doctoral degree, at 57% of 25- 34-year-olds compared to 43% for their male peers,” it said.

In addition, completion rates are particularly low among men in all OECD countries. On average, men are 11 percentage points less likely to complete their tertiary programme within its theoretical duration than women.

Better job chances and pay

An important driver behind the increase in tertiary attainment are the labour-market advantages that it brings, the authors wrote. “In 2021, the average unemployment rate for individuals with tertiary attainment was 4%, whereas it was 6% for those with upper secondary attainment and 11% for those with below upper secondary attainment across OECD countries,” according to the study.

“Likewise, full-time workers with tertiary attainment earn on average approximately 50% more than workers with upper secondary attainment and nearly twice as much as workers without upper secondary attainment.”

In Switzerland, tertiary education includes not only universities, universities of applied sciences and universities of teacher education, but also higher-level vocational qualifications, which can be taken after an apprenticeship. The country has a strong tradition of apprenticeships, which take a dual-track approach in which apprentices train on the job while also attending vocational school. Around two-thirds of young people take this route after leaving school.

Once they have done their initial training, apprentices can take on additional professional training or enrol at a college of higher education, which offer federally recognised programmes in fields like engineering, hospitality and healthcare. This tertiary-level education, which deepens professional and managerial skills is a Swiss speciality. Its programmes and qualifications are less known abroad, particularly in countries which do not have dual vocational education and training.

