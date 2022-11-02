Swiss to send CHF100 million in aid to help Ukraine get through winter

People queue up to refill drinking water bottles from a tank in the centre of Mykolaiv, October 24, 2022. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The Swiss government has promised CHF100 million ($100 million) in aid to Ukraine to help residents access drinking water and to repair energy infrastructure damaged by the war.

The Federal Council on Wednesday adopted a “winter aid action plan” for Ukraine to help mitigate the impact of the cold season in the war-battered country.

Switzerland will give CHF100 million in aid for projects “to support the urgent rehabilitation of energy infrastructure and alleviate the precarious humanitarian situation”, the government said in a statementExternal link.

Around 18 million people in Ukraine – around 40% of the population – are dependent on aid due to the war. With the onset of winter, this number may rise to 24 million, the government said.

Over 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian shells and rockets. The targeted attacks have left many people without access to drinking water, as well as disrupting power and telecommunications.

Switzerland plans to support Ukrainian energy companies to buy energy and spare parts and assist with repairs to railway tracks that transport heavy goods such as grain. The government says it will also provide humanitarian support – replacing windows in homes, and providing insulation and food – to help those worst affected prepare for winter.

Switzerland is also looking into how it can supply items such as generators, pumps or water-treatment installations.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis discussed these issues with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meetingExternal link in Kyiv on October 20, 2022.

Since the start of the war in February, Switzerland has sent more than 680 tonnes of relief supplies to Ukraine plus 4,750 tonnes of food. Another delivery of firefighting and debris clearance equipment is currently en route to Ukraine.

