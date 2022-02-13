Swiss voters reject animal testing ban

Approximately 556,000 animals were used for experimental purposes in Switzerland last year, according to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office. The vast majority were mice (346,000), birds (66,000) and rats (52,000). Keystone / Leandre Duggan

Voters have clearly rejected a complete ban on experiments on living creatures in Switzerland. It is the fourth time the Swiss have had their say on this issue.

This content was published on February 13, 2022 - 13:53

Simon Bradley Born in London, Simon is a multimedia journalist who has worked for www.swissinfo.ch since 2006. He speaks French, German and Spanish and focuses on science, technology and innovation issues. More from this author | English Department

An early projection published by the GfS institute at 1pm showed that 79% of voters had said "No" on Sunday to the latest attempt to ban all experimentation on animals and humans, and to stop the import of any new products developed using such testing.

The final results are expected in the next few hours.

External Content

The initiative launched by a citizens' group in eastern Switzerland tried to stop experiments because they said animals also feel suffering and pain.

During the campaign, public support for the initiative was very limited, and the initiative committee wasn’t able to win the support of a major political party or organisation. It was considered too extreme by parliament, which feared it would hamper medical and scientific research in Switzerland. Parliament believes the current legislation, which only allows animal experiments if no alternative methods are available, is strict enough.

Other opponents included the umbrella organisation for higher education institutions, swissuniversities, the National Research Council of the Swiss National Science Foundation and the Swiss Society for the Protection of Animals.

Downward trend

Some 556,000 animals were used for experimental purposes in Switzerland last year, according to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office. The vast majority were mice (346,000), birds (66,000) and rats (52,000). The total figure represented a decrease of 18% compared with 2015, when the downhill trend started.

Supporters of the initiative wanted to ban all experiments on living creatures on Swiss soil, whether for training purposes or as basic scientific research.

The initiative also wanted to ban experimentation on humans, but it did not specify if it applied only to medicine and biology or also to psychology, sociology and sports science.

The proposal also wanted a ban on imports of new products or components developed using animal testing. It called for research without animal testing to receive at least as much public funding as research that involves animal testing.

The initiative text argued that in addition to the suffering of animals, animal experiments often lead to dead ends and that there are proven alternatives and better ways to gain knowledge.

The group behind the initiative was supported by around 80 organisations and companies involved in animal welfare, environmental protection and alternative medicine.

Strict legislation

In Switzerland, most animal experiments are carried out by businesses and in universities. In 2020, over 60% of these procedures were performed during basic biology research, such as testing of scientific hypotheses or harvesting of cells and organs.

The federal legislation on protection of animalsExternal link, which became law in 2008, is one of the strictest and most comprehensive in the world. An authorisation is required for every laboratory experiment and for any confinement of animals. Researchers have to prove that benefits to society outweigh the suffering inflicted.

To determine if testing is really necessary, “degrees of severity” are predefined: from degree 0 that involves no constraints on the animals (such as observational studies) to degree 3 that imposes severe constraints (such as deliberately transplanting malignant tumors). In 2020, around 1,400 more animals were subjected to degree 3 experiments (+7.8%).

In addition, experimentation is authorised only if no alternative procedure exists to address the research question. Use of animals in research is governed by the 3R principle: replace (find another way to experiment), reduce (limit the number of animals used), and refine (minimise the suffering of the animals as much as possible).

The Swiss rejected three previous people’s initiatives calling for animal testing bans in 1985, 1992 and 1993.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative