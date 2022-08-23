Switzerland calls for return of Crimea to Ukraine

Cassis joined an international chorus of solidarity for Ukraine. © Ti-press

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has again called for Russia to end hostilities and withdraw from Ukraine, including the Crimea territory it has occupied for eight years.

This content was published on August 23, 2022 - 17:07

swissinfo.ch/mga

In a video address on the Crimea Platform, Cassis condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms”.

“Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be restored immediately. I reiterate Switzerland’s unwavering support for a Ukrainian Crimea, for the Ukrainian people now facing Russia’s military aggression,” he said.

The Crimea Platform is an international demonstration of solidarity for Ukraine that was set up exactly a year ago. The second Crimea Platform summit was staged on August 23, one day before Ukraine celebrates the 31st anniversary of its independence from the former Soviet Union.

Switzerland is a founding participant of the Crimea Platform and has refused to recognise Russia’s claim on Crimea since its occupation in 2014.

Last month, Switzerland hosted an international conferenceExternal link in support of Ukraine in the southern Swiss city of Lugano. The Ukraine Recovery Conference agreed a set of principles to oversee the reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Several international leaders addressed the Crimea Platform summit on Tuesday, including the heads of state of Germany, Canada, Britain and Japan, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative