Switzerland commits CHF1 million to Sudan towards flood recovery

Sudanese government declared a three-month state of emergency. Keystone / Marwan Ali

The Swiss foreign ministry announced the donation to the east African country on Friday during a visit to Bern by Sudan’s foreign minister, Omer Gamareldin Ismail.

This content was published on October 9, 2020 - 15:34

swissinfo.ch/ac

The ministry’s humanitarian aid unit announced that it is releasing CHF1 million ($1.09 million) to help Sudan, which was recently hit by deadly floods along with other parts of east Africa.

The money will go to the Sudan Humanitarian Fund managed by the United Nations to finance emergency operations. In addition, two specialists from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid unit have been sent to Sudan to provide assistance in the field of drinking water access and sanitation.

The African country was hit by violent floods in September and the Sudanese government declared a three-month state of emergency. According to the latest figures from the UN, around 860,000 people have lost their homes and over 120 have died. Prior to this disaster, Switzerland had budgeted CHF9.3 million in development aid for Sudan for 2020.

Sudan's Foreign Minister Omer Gamareldin Ismail met with Swiss officials in Bern on Friday. Talks revolved around the political transition process under way in Sudan and potential Swiss cooperation in the areas of humanitarian aid, peace policy and migration.



