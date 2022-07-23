Switzerland condemns Russia strike on Ukraine port

The southern Ukraine port of Odesa has been struck by several missiles since the start of the war. Keystone / Str

A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port of Odesa has been condemned by Switzerland as a “blatant disregard for the looming food insecurity worldwide”.

Explosions damaged the Black Sea port on July 23, just a day after Russia agreed a deal with Ukraine to allow the movement of blocked grain shipments.

Ukraine said Odesa had been struck by two missiles that had caused fires. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from across the world, particularly for its timing.

On July 22, Kyiv and Moscow ended two months of negotiations to finally allow millions of tons of grain trapped in Ukraine to be exported.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has been blamed for reducing supplies of grains to many parts of the world, resulting in food shortages.

“Switzerland strongly calls on Russia to implement this important agreement now,” the Swiss foreign ministry tweeted on Saturday.

