Switzerland refuses to budge on German ammunition request

The government has again rejected an appeal from Germany to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine.

“Under the principle of equal treatment in neutrality law, Switzerland cannot agree to a request for the transfer of war materiel of Swiss origin to Ukraine as long as the latter is involved in an international armed conflict,” the government saidExternal link on Thursday.

Via Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, the government was responding to a letter from German defence minister Christine Lambrecht, dated October 21, asking for approval to send 12,400 rounds of Swiss-made ammunition to Ukraine, for use in Gepard anti-aircraft tanks which the country needs for the war against Russia.

Kyiv says it wants the ammunition, and the tanks, to shoot down cruise missiles and kamikaze drones fired by Russian forces.

The re-export of the 35mm shells, originally supplied by Swiss companies to the German army decades ago, was already ruled out by the Swiss government in April. In June, the government again confirmed its stance of not supplying arms – either directly or via re-export – to conflict zones.

Neutral Switzerland requires countries that buy Swiss arms to seek permission to re-export them. According to Swiss law, exports of war material must be refused if the country of destination is involved in an international armed conflict.

The legal situation “remains unchanged”, the government said on Thursday.

The cabinet reiterated its commitment to peace and security in Ukraine by referring to a fresh financial aid package of CHF100 million it announced for the country yesterday.

