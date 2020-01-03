This content was published on January 3, 2020 10:43 AM

Iran has threatened revenge for the US air strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani. (Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office)

The Swiss embassy in Tehran, which represents the interests of the United States in Iran, has been called upon to convey messages between the two countries following the killing of an Iranian general by a US air strike.

Iran has threatened “revenge” following the death of Qasem Soleimani in Iraq on Monday. The US has confirmed that President Donald Trump had ordered the strike against the head of the Iranian elite Quds Force.

The Iranian foreign ministry tweeted that it had summoned officials from the Swiss embassy to express outrage at the “assassination of General Soleimani”, saying it was a “blatant example of American state terrorism”, reports the Swiss news agency, Keystone-SDA. The Swiss foreign ministry has not commented on the matter.

Neutral Switzerland offers its “Good Officesexternal link” between countries that have cut off official ties due to disputes.

“Switzerland can build bridges where others are prevented from doing so, because it does not belong to any power bloc and does not pursue a hidden agenda,” states a Swiss foreign office website.

Switzerland has represented US interests in Iran with a “protecting power mandate” since a hostage crisis in 1980 when the US broke off diplomatic relations. The alpine state plays the same role in a number of other countriesexternal link.

US-Iranian relations have deteriorated in recent years after the US tightened sanctions against the Middle East country following concerns over its nuclear programme. Last month, Switzerland was praised for facilitating a prisoner swap between the US and Iran.

The death of General Soleimani, viewed by the US as a sponsor of terrorism, has ratcheted up tensions considerably.

swissinfo.ch/mga

