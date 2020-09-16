Voters to decide on basic rights of primates

An animal rights group is also behind a proposal to outlaw factory farming at a nationwide level. © Keystone/Peter Schneider

Switzerland’s highest court has given the go-ahead for a vote in Basel City on whether to enshrine the basic rights of primates in the cantonal constitution.

Federal Court judges rejected an appeal by several private individuals who had argued that such a ballot was illegal claiming that the cantonal initiative violated national animal rights legislation and campaigners had failed to inform citizens about the limited scope of their proposal.

The Lausanne-based court ruled that cantons are allowed to introduce regulations that are stricter than national law according to statement published on Wednesday.

The people’s initiative, launched by the Sentience Politics group in 2016, demands an amendment to the constitution for “a right to life for non-human primates and a right to physical and mental integrity”. Campaigners collected the necessary number of signatures for a public ballot.

A Basel court had dismissed a first complaint against the legality of the initiative in 2019.

Two years ago, Sentience also launched a nationwide initiative banning large-scale livestock production in Switzerland. A date for a vote on the issue is still to be set under the rules of the country’s direct democracy system.

The government has come out against the proposal, but it is preparing a constitutional reform in a bid to give animal welfare a boost.