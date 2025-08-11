Reinsurer Swiss Re issues longevity drug guidelines

Swiss Re's guidelines for underwriters are intended to be used to assess longevity drugs that show signs of being used. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Reinsurer Swiss Re has introduced guidelines for so-called longevity drugs. Specifically, the guidelines target drugs such as metformin and rapamycin, which were originally developed for other purposes and are used by certain individuals to prolong their lives.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As the long-term effects are still uncertain, Swiss Re has now introduced guidelines for underwriters to assess longevity drugs that show signs of being used, the company announced on Monday. The adjustment is part of the update to the Swiss Re Life Guide from August 2025.

In addition to life-prolonging drugs, the guide has also been expanded to include an improved calculator for chronic kidney disease and prostate cancer risks, as well as enhanced medical risk assessment tools.

More

More The Basel researcher whose work triggered a longevity revolution This content was published on Basel-based scientist Michael Hall’s discovery of the gene Target of Rapamycin has fuelled one of the fastest growing trends – longevity. Read more: The Basel researcher whose work triggered a longevity revolution

According to Swiss Re, the Life Guide is used by over 800 insurance companies in more than 100 countries, which use it to conduct around 23 million risk assessment inquiries annually.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.