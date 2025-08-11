The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Reinsurer Swiss Re issues longevity drug guidelines

seniors exercising
Swiss Re's guidelines for underwriters are intended to be used to assess longevity drugs that show signs of being used. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Reinsurer Swiss Re has introduced guidelines for so-called longevity drugs. Specifically, the guidelines target drugs such as metformin and rapamycin, which were originally developed for other purposes and are used by certain individuals to prolong their lives.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

As the long-term effects are still uncertain, Swiss Re has now introduced guidelines for underwriters to assess longevity drugs that show signs of being used, the company announced on Monday. The adjustment is part of the update to the Swiss Re Life Guide from August 2025.

In addition to life-prolonging drugs, the guide has also been expanded to include an improved calculator for chronic kidney disease and prostate cancer risks, as well as enhanced medical risk assessment tools.

According to Swiss Re, the Life Guide is used by over 800 insurance companies in more than 100 countries, which use it to conduct around 23 million risk assessment inquiries annually.

