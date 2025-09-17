Swiss National Science Foundation forced to make savings

Swiss National Science Foundation forced to make savings Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Faced with budget cuts by the federal government, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) has announced savings measures that will come into effect from next year. Research funding instruments, for example, will be put on hold.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Fonds national suisse contraint à des économies Original Read more: Le Fonds national suisse contraint à des économies

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The SNSF will also approve less project funding than at present. The same will apply to the promotion of scientific careers. The Research Council will decide each year on the extent of these cuts for the period between 2026 and 2028, the SNSF said in a press release on Wednesday.

The SNSF states that it is “aware of the tight budgetary situation of the government” and that it has already contributed to restoring federal finances. However, it is opposed to the 10% cut in funding proposed by the federal government for 2027 and the 11% cut for 2028.

+ Cuts to education and research funding spark concern

The organisation’s budget, which depends mainly on federal subsidies and which will amount to more than CHF1.3 billion ($1.65 billion) in 2024, would thus be reduced by CHF270 million in 2028.

Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content