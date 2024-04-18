Russian drone attack in Ivano-Frankivsk region targeted critical infrastructure, governor says

(Reuters) – A Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region targeted critical infrastructure on Thursday, with debris causing fires, the governor said.

Ivano-Frankivsk Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine’s air defences had shot down all drones attacking the region, with no casualties reported.

Emergency teams continue to work, she said. No details about critical infrastructure damage were immediately available.

Blasts were heard in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region on Thursday morning, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported earlier, while the Ukrainian Air Force said Russian drones were flying over the region.

Russia has recently intensified its long-range strikes targeting Ukrainian critical infrastructure, dealing significant damage to the country’s energy system in March.