Russian missile hits playground, kills three in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

(Reuters) -A Russian missile hit a children’s playground in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv on Friday, killing a child and two adults, and injuring five others, officials said.

“A playground near an ordinary house… Every day Russia proves with its terror that pressure on it is not enough,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

He posted images from the site that showed two bodies lying on the ground. One was the badly mutilated body of a child, covered in blood, dust and debris. Part of a missile lay alongside.

The port city of Mykolaiv and the surrounding region regularly come under Russian attacks.

Vitaliy Kim, the regional governor, hailed residents of the city who rushed to the site to help before medics arrived.

Writing on Telegram he said another missile had landed elsewhere in the region.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine. Thousands of people have been killed and injured in its attacks.

(Reporting by Yuliia DysaEditing by Louise Heavens, Jon Boyle and Frances Kerry)

