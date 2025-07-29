S&P 500 Futures Gain With Data in Focus Before Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures gained as a deluge of data is seen reinforcing the picture of a buoyant economy, diverting attention from trade negotiations.

S&P 500 contacts advanced 0.3% Tuesday after the index inched to its latest record high. A gauge of the dollar was little changed after climbing to its strongest level in more than five weeks on speculation a slew of readings on the economy will show the tariff impact is contained, for now.

Investor attention is turning from recent US tariff deals with the European Union and Japan to key indicators spanning jobs and inflation to broader economic activity. The Federal Reserve is forecast to keep interest rates unchanged Wednesday, while investors will be tracking earnings from four megacap tech companies this week.

Traders continue to lean toward a quarter-point reduction at the Fed’s meeting in mid-September, with around 100 basis points of easing seen over the next 12 months. Pressure from the White House for immediate rate cuts has the potential to sow dissent as Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues begin a two-day meeting.

“President Trump continues to call for much lower interest rates,” Gabriele Foà, portfolio manager at Algebris Investments, wrote in a note. “With inflation not surging and the labor market softening, maintaining real rates at their current elevated levels will be increasingly difficult.”

US consumer confidence is expected to have shown an improvement in data due Tuesday, with JOLTS job openings statistics also on deck. Growth and inflation numbers out Wednesday are seen offering further signs of economic resilience.

On the earnings front, Magnificent Seven members Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. are all due to report numbers in the coming days. Robust corporate earnings have bolstered investor confidence in US stocks, as companies head for their highest share of beats since the second quarter of 2021.

Also in focus will be the Treasury Department’s update of debt-sales plans, due Wednesday. Traders expect issuance of Treasury bills to expand as the government tackles the financing of large deficits over the next quarter and into 2026.

Meanwhile, US and Chinese officials finished the first of two days of talks aimed at extending their tariff truce beyond a mid-August deadline and hashing out ways to maintain trade ties while safeguarding economic security.

The EU dodged an imminent trade war with the US, but markets and a growing chorus of critics have dispelled early hopes that the deal will bring a sense of stability back to transatlantic relations. The EU and US will seek to clinch a non-legally binding joint statement by Aug. 1 that will expand on some of the elements negotiated over the weekend, according to a senior EU official.

One advantage to a trade deal that benefits the US more than Europe, for stock investors at least, is a weaker euro that makes European exports more competitive. The euro extended its slide to the weakest level in more than a month amid concern over the economic impact of the EU’s deal with the US.

“There is one positive, and it’s not the trade deal,” said Andrea Gabellone, equity strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels. “The positive is what happened yesterday on the FX market when finally the dollar caught a bid and the euro had a healthy correction.”

Corporate Highlights:

Barclays Plc is buying back a further £1 billion ($1.3 billion) worth of shares after its traders turned in a better-than-expected quarter. AstraZeneca Plc reported better-than-expected sales and rising profit for the second quarter, spurred by its stable of cancer medicines. Royal Philips NV increased its profitability outlook as the impact of the trade war was not as severe as it feared. Union Pacific Corp. is nearing an agreement for a stock-and-cash deal for Norfolk Southern Corp. that would value the smaller rival at about $320 a share, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be the rail industry’s biggest-ever tie-up. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 6:50 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1576 The British pound was little changed at $1.3358 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 148.53 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $118,430.19 Ether rose 1.3% to $3,838.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.40% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $66.80 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,324.10 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy and Alice Atkins.

