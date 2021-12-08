By Jupiter! Researchers discover surprise new gas giant

The planet-hosting star pair, b Centauri, and its giant planet b Centauri b. Eso/janson Et Al.

An international team of scientists, including Swiss, have discovered a massive gaseous exoplanet orbiting around two massive suns in a distant solar system, a configuration that researchers until now thought was impossible.

This content was published on December 8, 2021 - 17:32

Keystone-SDA/ESO/dos

The planet was found in “b Centauri”, a solar system some 325 light-years from earth, consisting of a pair of suns, each at least six times the mass of our sun and three times as hot. “b Centauri B”, as the newly-discovered gas giant has been named, is itself around 10 times the mass of Jupiter and is one of the biggest exoplanets ever to have been discovered.

It’s also a surprise. “Up to now, very few planets have been discovered around suns which are more than twice the size of ours,” said Professor Sascha Quanz from the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich, who was involved in the research along with colleagues from the University of Zurich. Previous studies have concluded that such a scenario would be complicated by the sheer gravitational pull of such massive suns, which suck in all available matter around, as well as temperatures which burn up everything else.

In the case of “b Centauri B”, this problem seems to have been solved by making an extremely wide orbit, the researchers say: the exoplanet revolves around its pair of suns at a distance around 100 times greater than that between Jupiter and the sun in our solar system.

Large telescopes

The discovery, made using the so-called Very Large TelescopeExternal link (VLT) run by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in the Atacama desert in Chili, has “completely changed our vision of massive suns as possible hosts for planets”, said lead study author Markus Janson from the University of Stockholm.

The researchers intend to carry on with more detailed observations once the ESO’s Extremely Large Telescope is up and running, which is planned within the coming decade.

The latest study was published on Wednesday in the Nature scientific journalExternal link.