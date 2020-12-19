First Covid-19 vaccine approved for Swiss use

The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech is one of three pre-ordered by the Swiss health authorities. Swiss vaccinations are expected to start in January. Tampa Bay Times

Swiss health regulator Swissmedic has approved the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech. According to the Swiss authorities, the level of protection is over 90% a week after the second dose.

This content was published on December 19, 2020 - 11:10

swissinfo.ch/sm

Two months after receiving the application, Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has given the coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty® (BNT162b2) the green light. Based on the available data, the agency found a comparably high level of efficacy in all age groups that were tested.

“The safety of patients is an essential prerequisite, especially where the authorisation of vaccines is concerned,” said Swissmedic Director Raimund Bruhin in a media release on Saturday. “Thanks to the rolling procedure and our flexibly organised teams, we nevertheless managed to reach a decision quickly – while also fully satisfying the three most important requirements of safety, efficacy and quality.”

Anyone aged 16 and up can be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), subject to compliance with the federal government’s official vaccination recommendations. For optimum protection, Swissmedic suggests two intramuscular injections of the vaccine, spaced at least 21 days apart.

The authorisation application for Comirnaty®, an mRNA vaccine, was submitted in mid-October and reviewed on an ongoing basis (“rolling submission”). The vaccine has already been approved in Britain, Canada, the United States and other countries.

In addition to Pfizer/BioNTech, Switzerland has signed agreements with vaccine manufacturers Moderna and AstraZeneca. The Alpine country now has 15.8 million doses of vaccines on order from the three makers, pending approval from the health regulator.











