Peregrine Falcon newly endangered in Switzerland

The world’s fastest bird, the Peregrine Falcon, has been put back on the red list of “vulnerable” species by the Swiss Ornithological Association.

Having made a comeback since near extinction in the 1970s, numbers have dropped 20% in recent years, leaving just 300 breeding pairs left in the country.

The problem is particularly acute in the Jura mountain range in northwestern Switzerland.

In the middle of the last century, now-banned pesticides were mainly blamed for destroying the falcon population.

The recent fortunes of the Peregrine Falcon have declined in tandem with an upswing in numbers of a natural predator in Switzerland – the Eagle Owl.

But the Ornithological Association and Birdlife Switzerland say that some falcons continue to be hunted and poisoned.

In addition, nesting sites among rocks are often disturbed by ramblers. The two bird protection agencies are working together to increase awareness of this problem among people.

