Swiss universities announce Covid certificate requirement

The EPFL campus as seen during the first shutdown in April 2020 Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) and the University of Lausanne (UNIL) have announced that they will be requiring Covid certificates for on-site lectures when they re-open after the summer break.

This content was published on September 9, 2021 - 15:41

Isobel Leybold-Johnson

From autumn, face-to-face teaching is fully allowed - under hygiene measures - on Swiss campuses, following 18 months of shutdowns and distance learning. But until now it has not been clear which role the Covid certificate could play.

On Wednesday the Swiss government decided to extend the use of the Covid certificates, which show if a person is vaccinated, tested or recovered, to indoor public spaces such as restaurants, culture events and leisure activities from September 13. It also said that cantons or universities may introduce a certificate requirement for teaching at Bachelor and Master level.

‘Return to university life’

EPFL confirmed a report that had appeared in Heidi.news on Thursday morning that the certificate would be applied to all classes and exercises from September 21, when the autumn semester starts in Switzerland.

“The Covid certificate will therefore give students the opportunity to attend face-to-face classes with a better health guarantee. It will also allow us to use our infrastructure to its full capacity. For our students, this allows a real return to university life,” spokesperson Corinne Feuz said in an email statement.

A hybrid approach – online and on-site – would be offered in all cases. “Students who don’t have certificates will therefore not be excluded from teaching,” a statement said. Mask wearing would remain highly recommended when seated or moving around, added EPFL.

By early afternoon, UNIL also confirmed to SWI swissinfo.ch that it would introduce the Covid certificate “for lessons at bachelor and master level from Tuesday September 21”.

The same obligation will apply for events, including welcome week, as well as for access to catering, sports and library facilities from September 13, an information email to the university community said. More details would come later, it added.

Vaccinations would continue to be available on campus, both universities said.

Other universities

Other universities have yet to make announcements on how they will proceed. Christoph Pappa, Secretary General at the University of Bern, told Swiss public television SRFExternal link on Thursday that the institution was looking at “how and whether to introduce compulsory certification at the university”. He said checks and hybrid teaching would need to be discussed, and the canton consulted. This would take time.

The University of Fribourg told Keystone-SDA that a decision would be taken at the beginning of next week.

Students react

Meanwhile, the Swiss Student UnionExternal link has called onExternal link the Swiss Conference of Higher Education Institutions and the sector’s umbrella body swissuniversities to adopt a “cautious application of the Covid-19 certificate” at universities and to always ensure a digital alternative.

Otherwise, students who were neither recovered, vaccinated or who could not afford regular testing (from October when testing costs are no longer covered by the government) would be denied “access to education or self-determination in relation to vaccination”, it said in a statement issued on Wednesday night.