Hypnosis has measurable effects on the brain, says Zurich study

Scientifically speaking, hypnosis is still largely a black box, wrote the University of Zurich (UZH) in a press release on Tuesday. However, studies by researchers at UZH now show that hypnosis actually changes something in the brain.
To demonstrate this, the neuroscientists at the UZH conducted studies using various imaging techniques. Each time, they selected 50 healthy people as test subjects. They were first put into a light state of hypnosis and then into a very deep state of hypnosis using the same spoken text.
More
More
AI-powered neurotechnologies raise hopes and fears for health and privacy in Geneva
This content was published on
Neurotechnologies integrating artificial intelligence (AI) can treat diseases such as Parkinson’s but they can also alter the brain and read the mind.
The studies found hypnosis leads to changes in certain areas of the brain that are important for attention and body perception. According to UZH, the corresponding areas were less active or their ability to connect was reduced. This could therefore mean that hypnosis reduced the subjects’ awareness of the body. At the same time, theta waves were increased, which are a sign of sleepiness and deep relaxation.
The researchers also observed significant neurochemical changes. A neurochemical modulator called myo-inositol was released significantly more during deep hypnosis. According to the researchers, this could be interpreted as reduced brain activity.
According to the researchers, further studies are needed to understand how hypnosis works.
Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
An eye-opening guide to Switzerland’s ear-splitting sirens
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.