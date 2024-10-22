Swiss grave looting expert wins Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize

Murer also attached great importance to evaluating the findings in an interdisciplinary manner and placing them in their historical context. Much of the information on grave robbery in late antiquity was taken from legal texts and literary sources, she explained. This was supplemented by archival work in Italian excavation diaries from the early 20th century.
The Marie Heim-Vögtlin Prize honours outstanding young female researchers who are intended to inspire other young female scientists. The prize’s namesake, Marie Heim-Vögtlin, was the first Swiss woman to be admitted to the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Zurich in 1868. She was one of the pioneers in the fight for women’s access to academic education.
The award ceremony will take place on November 12 in Bern.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Abroad
Switzerland’s priciest street makes room for a bakery shop
Switzerland to close nine asylum centres as fewer people arrive than expected
This content was published on
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) is closing nine temporary federal asylum centres across Switzerland with a total of 1,735 accommodation places by the beginning of March.
Light pollution and industrial activity increase in the Arctic
This content was published on
More than 800,000 square kilometres of the Arctic were affected by human activity in 2013. Some 85% of the areas polluted by light was due to industrial activities and not settlement areas.
Zurich Airport announces changes to winter flight schedule
This content was published on
With the change to the winter flight schedule, Zurich Airport is offering new destinations. In addition, the Middle East, Asia and Africa will be better connected to Switzerland.
Switzerland keeps its four three-star Michelin restaurants
This content was published on
The Michelin Guide has awarded stars to a total of 136 restaurants in Switzerland in 2024. The four restaurants that had previously been awarded three stars will retain the distinction.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.