Episode two of our new investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out now
How does it feel to experience first-hand the promises and failures of a private stem cell bank in Switzerland? Find out in episode two of SWI swissinfo.ch's new podcast, 'Lost Cells'.
In the second of this six-part audio series, a couple from Serbia, Tatiana and her husband Ratko, choose a private stem cell bank in Switzerland for their daughter’s cord blood. They seek out a top US university conducting research in stem cell transplants and are offered a rare opportunity to be part of a leading-edge medical programme.
You can listen and subscribe to ‘Lost Cells’ wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, YouTubeExternal link or Amazon musicExternal link.
More
Lost Cells
‘Lost Cells’ is a six-part audio documentary series that examines the trust we place in technology to protect us from future illness—and what happens when that trust is broken.
What do you think of ‘Lost Cells’ so far? I’d love to hear your thoughts on this episode or the series. You can get in touch, here.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.