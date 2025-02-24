Episode two of our new investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out now

How does it feel to experience first-hand the promises and failures of a private stem cell bank in Switzerland? Find out in episode two of SWI swissinfo.ch's new podcast, 'Lost Cells'.

In the second of this six-part audio series, a couple from Serbia, Tatiana and her husband Ratko, choose a private stem cell bank in Switzerland for their daughter’s cord blood. They seek out a top US university conducting research in stem cell transplants and are offered a rare opportunity to be part of a leading-edge medical programme.

‘Lost Cells’ is a six-part audio documentary series that examines the trust we place in technology to protect us from future illness—and what happens when that trust is broken.

