Episode two of our new investigative podcast ‘Lost Cells’ is out now

Jo Fahy
How does it feel to experience first-hand the promises and failures of a private stem cell bank in Switzerland? Find out in episode two of SWI swissinfo.ch's new podcast, 'Lost Cells'.

Artwork for a podcast about a private stem cell bank in Switzerland, Lost Cells, shows stem cells under the microscope
In the second of this six-part audio series, a couple from Serbia, Tatiana and her husband Ratko, choose a private stem cell bank in Switzerland for their daughter’s cord blood. They seek out a top US university conducting research in stem cell transplants and are offered a rare opportunity to be part of a leading-edge medical programme.

You can listen and subscribe to ‘Lost Cells’ wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsExternal linkSpotifyExternal linkYouTubeExternal link or Amazon musicExternal link.

Podcast artwork for 'Lost Cells' showing stem cells under a microscope

Lost Cells

Listen to our new investigative podcast on the realities of private stem cell banking.

‘Lost Cells’ is a six-part audio documentary series that examines the trust we place in technology to protect us from future illness—and what happens when that trust is broken.

What do you think of ‘Lost Cells’ so far? I’d love to hear your thoughts on this episode or the series. You can get in touch, here.

