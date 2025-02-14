Lost Cells

Listen to ‘Lost Cells’: a podcast on the realities of private stem cell banking

What does it mean to lose something as valuable as our DNA? That’s one of the many questions behind ‘Lost Cells’. This gripping investigative podcast series uncovers the human stories behind the promises and failures of private stem cell banking in Switzerland.

A private stem cell, or cord blood, bank is a facility that stores these important, foundation cells for the human body. Parents pay to bank cord blood from a baby’s birth in the hope of using the cells in a potential future medical treatment.

Join families from all across Europe as they grapple with corporate intrigue and a lack of transparency in private stem cell banking in Switzerland, while trying to hold on to life, and hope.

In Spain, a former journalist battling a terminal illness embarks on an emotional quest to find his daughter’s stem cells, driven by a fierce desire to cure his illness. In Serbia, a family’s dreams of helping their daughter and working with a top US research facility fall apart after the promises of a stem cell bank called CryoSave turn to ashes. And from Switzerland to the United States, an independent team of journalists is determined to unearth the truth.

A captivating audio series

‘Lost Cells’ is an insightful exploration of the emerging cord blood banking industry that resonates deeply with our anxieties about health, technology, and the future.

The six-part series is an original SWI swissinfo.ch trilingual podcast. ‘Lost Cells’ is available in English, Spanish, and French and was produced in collaboration with Studio OchentaExternal link, Piz Gloria Productions, and Futur Proche. It is narrated in English by award-winning science journalist, Angela SainiExternal link.

