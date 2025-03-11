Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Science

Who’s accountable when stem cells go missing? Find out in episode 4 of ‘Lost Cells’

Jo Fahy
Who’s accountable when stem cells go missing? Find out in episode 4 of ‘Lost Cells’
Listening: Who’s accountable when stem cells go missing? Find out in episode 4 of ‘Lost Cells’

Who would you turn to if you discovered valuable personal data had gone missing, something as valuable as human cells? That's what the parents in episode 4 of our investigative podcast 'Lost Cells' are desperate to uncover.

This content was published on
1 minute

A British multimedia journalist who moved to Switzerland in 2010, Jo has worked in TV, radio and online. She leads a team of video journalists, picture editors, a graphic designer, data journalist and community developer, and specialises in social media. Initials: jf

You can listen and subscribe to ‘Lost Cells’ wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple PodcastsExternal linkSpotifyExternal linkYouTubeExternal link and Amazon musicExternal link.

I hope you’re enjoying our new investigative podcast series so far. If you’ve just discovered this audio series – welcome!

Our fourth episode is out today, and in this instalment of ‘Lost Cells‘, an international group of families turns to Antoine Harari and Valeria Mazzucchi, two journalists based in Geneva, to give them the answers they’re battling to get from a company in turmoil. Luis Daniel visits Poland looking for assurances that his daughter’s stem cells can help him cure his cancer before it’s too late. 

What do you think of the issues that came up in this episode? Did anything stand out to you? Why not send me an email here and let me know your thoughts.

If you like what you’ve heard so far, we’d be delighted for you to leave us a review on Apple PodcastsExternal link or SpotifyExternal link to help other podcast fans find ‘Lost Cells’.

Thanks for listening!

