How safe is stem cell banking? Find out in episode 3 of ‘Lost Cells’

I'm happy to share with you the third episode of our gripping investigative podcast 'Lost Cells'. We start to see cracks in the system as some families try to make a withdrawal from a Swiss cord blood bank. Are their stem cells safe?

1 minute

In the third episode of ‘Lost Cells‘ we hear from Tatiana and Ratko, who are preparing to move their frozen stem cells, but things don’t go as planned. The parents start to wonder if the company storing their child’s cord blood will be able to fulfill its promises.

Other families around Europe also begin asking questions about their cells, and where and how they’re being stored. What’s happening behind the doors of this high-tech institution in Switzerland? Find out now in episode three of ‘Lost Cells’.

A private stem cell, or cord blood, bank is a facility that stores these important, foundation cells for the human body. Parents pay to bank cord blood from a baby’s birth in the hope of using the cells in a potential future medical treatment.

What do you think of the issues raised in this episode or the series so far? I’d love to hear from you via email here.

