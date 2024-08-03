Swiss research institute sets precision world record

Precision world record at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Villigen, northern Switzerland, has set a new world record for X-ray precision. Researchers peered inside a computer chip and obtained an image with a resolution of four nanometres.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Record mondial de précision à l’Institut Paul Scherrer (PSI) Original Read more: Record mondial de précision à l’Institut Paul Scherrer (PSI)

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This is a first and a new world record, said the PSI on Friday, which collaborated with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), the federal technology institute ETH Zurich and the University of Southern California to achieve this feat. Three-dimensional images of such high resolution enable advances in both information technology and the life sciences.

To obtain the image with a resolution of four nanometres (four millionths of a millimetre), the researchers used ptychography. “Ptychography is a computer process that combines many individual images into a single high-resolution image,” the PSI explained.

+ ‘Nanotechnology is the medicine of the future’

By shortening the exposure time and optimising an algorithm, they managed to beat their own 2017 world record (15 nanometres). To achieve this result, they used X-rays and the PSI’s Swiss Light Source (SLS). The results of their work have been published in the specialist journal Nature.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.